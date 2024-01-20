Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

PYSCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Releases Propaganda Video Of Captive Ohad Yaholomi

The Hamas-associated Popular Resistance Committees terror group on Friday evening released a propaganda video of hostage Ohad Yahalomi, 49, in which he appears wounded.

In the video, he is seen receiving treatment for the injury and speaking to the camera. Hamas claims that Yahalomi is now dead.

Yahalomi was shot by Hamas terrorists on October 7th as he tried to protect his wife and three children in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The terrorists then took his wife Batsheva and children, Eitan, 12, and two younger sisters, and put them on mopeds to take them to Gaza along with a foreign worker. The terrorists began driving towards the Gaza Strip but when they approached the fence, they spotted an IDF tank and Batsheva’s driver panicked. In those moments, Batsheva managed to flee with her girls but Eitan’s driver continued into the Strip.

The terrorists later abducted Ohad as well.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Infant Suffers Fatal Burns After Steam Radiator Explodes

HEAD-SCRATCHER: Biden Says Airstrikes On Houthis Not Working, But They’ll Continue

IDF Airstrike Kills Islamic Jihad Propaganda Chief Wael Abu Fanounah

AFTER 45 HOURS: IDF Completes Counter-Terrorism Operation In Tulkarem

Netanyahu: We’ve Eliminated Two-Thirds Of Hamas Fighters In Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network