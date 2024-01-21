HY’D: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier Killed In Gaza, Three Others Seriously Injured

The IDF announced that a soldier was killed and three others were seriously injured amidst the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The slain soldier was identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman, 23, a soldier in the Kiryiti Brigades 7421st Battalion, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

His death raises the IDF’s ground operation death toll in Gaza to 195 and 531 since October 7th.

The IDF said that two soldiers were seriously injured in southern Gaza. Another soldier was also seriously injured amidst clashes in central Gaza. All three soldiers were evacuated from Gaza to an Israeli hospital for further treatment.

Since October 7th, 2,665 IDF soldiers have been wounded, according to IDF data. Of those, 1,207 were wounded in the Gaza ground operation.