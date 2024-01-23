IDF Completes Encirclement Of Khan Younis In Southern Gaza, Killing Dozens Of Terrorists

In an overnight operation, the IDF’s 98th Division, led by the 7th Armored Brigade and Givati Brigade, encircled Khan Younis in southern Gaza, with the Commando Brigade carrying out operations deeper into the city, a known Hamas stronghold.

Ground forces engaged in close-quarters battles and airstrikes, killing “many dozens of terrorists,” including those with RPGs standing just feet away from IDF troops. Numerous Hamas gunmen and operatives booby-trapping buildings and roads were also eliminated.

The IDF said troops also discovered rockets, tunnels, and other weapons.

Separately, the IDF’s Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade said it completed offensive and defensive operations on the outskirts of Khan Younis, with reservists from the 630th Reserve Battalion and combat engineers destroying Hamas attack tunnel shafts and underground infrastructure. The 261st Brigade also destroyed Hamas infrastructure near the border. However, Hamas fired RPGs at troops, killing 21 soldiers in the deadliest single incident of the ongoing ground offensive.

