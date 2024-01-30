UK Considering Recognition of Palestinian State, Reveals Diplomat Cameron

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed the UK’s willingness to consider recognizing a Palestinian state as part of efforts to achieve an “irreversible” peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Speaking at a reception for Arab ambassadors at the House of Commons, Cameron emphasized the importance of creating a political horizon for the Palestinians, enabling them to envision the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He stated, “We have a responsibility there because we should be starting to set out what a Palestinian state would look like; what it would comprise; how it would work.” Cameron suggested that recognizing a Palestinian state, potentially at the United Nations, could contribute to making the peace process irreversible.

The UK has put forward a five-point plan, which includes ending the ongoing conflict, establishing a “political horizon” for a two-state solution, and creating a technocratic Palestinian government to govern both Gaza and the West Bank. As part of this plan, Hamas leaders would be expelled to another country.

