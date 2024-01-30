Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Netanyahu: “We Won’t Free Thousands Of Terrorists Or Withdraw The IDF From Gaza”


Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon responded to reports about a possible hostage deal that would see Israel releasing thousands of terrorists in exchange for the release of only dozens of hostages.

The prime minister made it clear that ending the war now is out of the question.

Speaking at the Bnei Dovid mechinah in Eli, Netanyahu said: “This isn’t ‘another round,’ nor another exchange of blows, nor another operation – we’re aiming for complete victory – no less than that. I’m committed to it, our soldiers are committed to it, and the absolute majority of the nation is committed to it. We will not settle for less than total victory.”

“I hear statements about all kinds of deals – so I want to make it clear: we will not end this war with less than the achievement of all its goals. This means the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages, and the assurance that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

The prime minister emphasized: “We will not remove the IDF from the Gaza Strip and we will not release thousands of terrorists! None of this will happen. What will happen? Absolute victory.”

Netanyahu in Eli. צילום: ליאור שטול
(Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



