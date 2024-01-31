Hostage Deal Hangs In The Balance: Israel Agrees, Hamas Evaluates Terms

The Washington Post has published what it says is a comprehensive outline of the hostage deal currently under consideration, to which Israel has broadly agreed to, and Hamas is still considering.

Citing sources knowledgeable about the ongoing negotiations, the Post reports that the proposed agreement entails a six-week cessation of hostilities, during which Israeli forces would pull back from densely populated areas within Gaza, though not entirely withdrawing from the territory. The deal also envisages a substantial increase in humanitarian aid destined for Gaza.

Furthermore, the pact would facilitate the release of three Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli hostage returned, mirroring the exchange rate established in the November release deal. However, the exact number of hostages to be released in the initial phase of this proposed deal remains unspecified.

This framework is understood to be preliminary, with provisions for potential extensions of the six-week ceasefire in exchange for further hostage releases.

It is noteworthy that this report differs from recent accounts regarding the deal. Earlier this week, Channel 12 had suggested that Israel might consider the release of 100-250 prisoners for each hostage, a claim promptly rebuffed by the Prime Minister’s Office, which declared these reports to be “incorrect and include [ostensible] conditions that are not acceptable to Israel.”

