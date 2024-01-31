Project Inspire’s 15th Annual Convention: The Suspense Grows…

We apologize in advance but we will not yet release a speaker list or detailed program before the convention.

For weeks already past participants of Project Inspire’s outreach conventions have been asking and texting and emailing and WhatsApping. Who’s coming? Who’s speaking? How will we be inspired to reach out to others this year? Tell us more about the program.

We were planning to answer. We would give our past attendees the pleasure of knowing what an enjoyable Shabbos they’d spend with us. We’d let them in on the secret program so they could become as excited as we are.

But then we changed our minds.

We at Project Inspire invest enormous effort and resources to inspire the Orthodox community to reach out and connect to Jews of all backgrounds. And that’s why we’ve created a program that will keep you entertained and inspired at the same time. We know you’ll benefit from our entire Shabbos so much more when you don’t know what’s coming…

Remember how one year renowned musician Alex Clare from Great Britain made a surprise cameo appearance? And the incredible surprise dedication to Reb Meir Schuster zt”l with the presence of his wife and 70 families who he influenced? We can’t forget the year when Rav Chaim Kanievsky’s chavrusa recounted his background as a boy from secular Tel Aviv or when we introduced the general public to Rabbi Yossi Wallis, CEO of Arachim, who described his fascinating life story for the very first time. Oh, and we still laugh at the shocker video of shoppers videoed in the Pomegranate aisles!

You know what? We’ll let you in on four of our famous guests: Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau and Israeli media personality Sivan Rahav-Meir, Rav Gav and Rabbi Dovid Orlofsky…but we’re not divulging more yet.

Get ready for a suspenseful, entertaining Shabbos that will inspire you to unite our nation and connect with Jews of all backgrounds.

Rooms are filling fast.

Reserve your room already at the Armon Hotel and Conference Center, Stamford, Connecticut March 1-3 2024.

And experience probably your most memorable Shabbos ever.

“My wife and I are never so punctual at events. But at this convention, we make sure to come as early as possible and literally grab a front row seat. You can’t imagine how entertaining the program is!” EB – Queens, NY