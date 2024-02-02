Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Iran Warns: “Anyone Who Bullies Us Will Receive A Strong Response”


Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has issued a warning to the international community, stating that while Iran will not initiate a war, it will respond forcefully to any acts of aggression.

“We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us they will receive a strong response,”  Raisi declared in a televised speech.

This statement comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, following the killing of three American soldiers in a base attack in Jordan by an Iranian-backed group. The US is considering retaliatory measures, with reports suggesting potential strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria as early as this weekend.

Raisi’s comments suggest a willingness to defend Iran’s interests, but also an effort to avoid direct confrontation. Of course, if he actually didn’t want a direct confrontation, Iran could stop telling its terrorist proxies to keep attacking American and international interests in the Middle East.

