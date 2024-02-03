Hamas Official Says Terror Org Needs More Time To Consider New Ceasefire Proposal

Hamas officials are still deliberating on a proposed agreement aimed at resolving the hostage situation, a complex negotiation involving representatives from Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The detailed framework, conceived during high-level discussions in Paris, seeks to establish a ceasefire and facilitate an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas representative in Lebanon, said at a press conference that although the proposal is under consideration, the terrorist organization requires additional time to formalize its stance. Hamdan emphasized Hamas’s openness to initiatives aimed at halting what he described as “barbaric aggression” against Palestinians. However, he noted that the current proposal, while under review, lacks critical details and has not yet led to a formal agreement.

“We will announce our position soon,” Hamdan said..

The proposed truce outlines a three-phase plan starting with a six-week halt in hostilities. This initial phase would facilitate the exchange of some hostages for Palestinian prisoners, with the possibility of extending the ceasefire.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Hamdan criticized what he perceives as an Israeli effort to misrepresent Hamas’s stance through a disinformation campaign. Hamdan also highlighted Israel’s rejection of all previous ceasefire initiatives, accusing it of prolonging the conflict.

Amid these tense negotiations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit the Middle East to advocate for the agreement, signaling continued international efforts to mediate the crisis.

