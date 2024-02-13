Lapid: “Number One Priority” Is To Draft Charedim Into The Army

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wants charedim drafted into the army, and he wants it now. Addressing Netanyahu’s coalition, he urged members to oppose the recently unveiled military service bill unless there is “equality of the burden,” meaning that charedim are drafted, too.

“We need a lot more soldiers. [The army] is too small,” Lapid declared, lobbing an accusation at Netanyahu that he is raising economic incentives for charedim so that they won’t feel compelled to join the IDF.

“We will oppose this law with all of our strength,” Lapid said, urging his “ultra-Orthodox brothers” to enlist and pushing back against chareidi politicians who say efforts to enlist yeshiva bochurim comes from hatred of them and the Torah.

“We are not the same people that we were before. This is something larger than everyone. And we need to acknowledge the fact that we cannot go on the way it used to be because the challenges we have are different, the army we need is different, therefore we need to draft the charedim. This is the number one priority now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)