TERROR IN NORTHERN ISRAEL: Terrorists Open Fire At Kibbutz

Terrorists opened fire from the Palestinian village of Jalbun at the Meirav kibbutz in the Gilboa area of northern Israel on Wednesday.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries.

A similar attack occurred just eight days ago.

Meirav is located north of the Green Line, separating Israel from the Shomron, and until last year, the area was rarely targeted by terrorists. That changed in April 2023, when four homes on the religious kibbutz of Ma’ale Gilboa were hit by gunfire. In May, terrorists from Jenin fired across the Green Line at the Gan Ner yishuv in the Gilboa area. Then in the summer months, Jenin terrorists repeatedly fired rockets at yishuvim in the northern Shomron.

In September, the IDF carried out a counterterrorism operation in Jenin and arrested three Hamas terrorists responsible for the rocket attacks as well as shooting and IED attacks. Less than a week later, Jenin terrorists launched another rocket attack at a Jewish yishuv in the northern Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)