IDF Raids Khan Younis Hospital In Search For Hostages’ Bodies

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari announced in a Thursday night press conference that Israeli troops have detained numerous terror suspects in a raid at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis.

The IDF said it raided the hospital based on intelligence indicating that hostages were previously held there, with the possibility of additional captives’ bodies concealed within the medical facility.

“Among those detained at the hospital include a Hamas ambulance driver who participated in the October 7 onslaught, another suspect who admitted to having taken part in the attacks, and a PFLP operative,” Hagari said.

Troops also discovered weapons, including explosives and mortars, within the hospital premises. Of note, a rocket was launched from Nasser Hospital towards IDF troops in Gaza last month. The IDF alleges that Hamas utilizes the hospital for various military purposes, housing a command room, intelligence and interrogation facilities, as well as a police station.

The IDF released footage from the interrogation of a captured Hamas operative, who claimed that at least 10 hostages were held at Nasser Hospital.

Testimonies from released hostages also corroborate their captivity at the hospital.

