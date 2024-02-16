Hamas Murdered Yair Yaakov, H’yd, On Oct. 7th, His Body Is Being Held In Gaza

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced on Thursday evening that Yair Yaakov, H’yd, 59, who was abducted from his home on the kibbutz was murdered by Hamas on October 7th and his body is being held in Gaza.

Yaakov’s wife Meirav Tal, and his children, Or, 17, and Yagil, 13, were also abducted on October 7th and were released in November. He is also survived by his daughter, Shir, 21.

His children have been very worried about their father, who they thought was still alive in Gaza, and have been eagerly anticipating his return.

Hashem Yikom Damo.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)