HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: 5-Year-Old Girl Struck And Killed By School Bus In Spring Valley

Shock and sadness spread through the Monsey community on Friday, as word spread of a terrible tragedy that took the life of a young girl.

Sources tell YWN that a 5-year-old girl was struck by a Satmar school bus that had just dropped her off outside her home near South Madison Avenue & West Funston Avenue in Spring Valley on Friday.

Hatzolah paramedics rushed to the scene South Madison Avenue and West Funston, but were sadly unable to revive the young girl.

She was identified as Toba Neuman A”H.

Spring Valley police are now investigating the awful accident, with Misaskim and Chesed Shel Emes at the scene as well.

The Levaya will take place at 2 PM Friday afternoon at the Satmar Shul, 1 Monsey Blvd.

Besuros Tovos.

