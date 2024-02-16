HY’D: IDF Announces Death of Soldier Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 234

The IDF announced on Thursday afternoon that an additional lost his life while battling Hamas in Gaza.

He has been identified as:

Staff Sgt. Noam Haba, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, from Jerusalem.

His death increases the number of IDF casualties since the ground war in Gaza to 234 and the number of IDF casualties since October 7th to 572.

Additionally, multiple IDF soldiers were injured in the same battle. At least one is listed in serious condition.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)