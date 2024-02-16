Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HY’D: IDF Announces Death of Soldier Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 234


The IDF announced on Thursday afternoon that an additional lost his life while battling Hamas in Gaza.

He has been identified as:

Staff Sgt. Noam Haba, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, from Jerusalem.

His death increases the number of IDF casualties since the ground war in Gaza to 234 and the number of IDF casualties since October 7th to 572.

Additionally, multiple IDF soldiers were injured in the same battle. At least one is listed in serious condition.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

LIARS LYING AGAIN: Al Jazeera Denies It Employs Hamas Members

IDF Raids Khan Younis Hospital In Search For Hostages’ Bodies

ANTISEMITE: Republican Senate Candidate Says Jews Control U.S., Have Sinister Plan Spanning Thousands Of Years

Attack On IDF Base In Tzfas Was Carried Out With 11 Unguided Grad Rockets

WATCH: Hezbollah Missile Exploded At Tzfas Hospital Entrance, No Injuries

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network