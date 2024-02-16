TENSIONS GROW: Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Following 40-Minute Call With Biden

Amid escalating tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, the two leaders held a 40-minute phone conversation on Thursday night.

The call followed Netanyahu’s meeting with CIA chief William Burns, Israel’s war cabinet, and the full national security cabinet earlier in the evening.

An official from the Prime Minister’s Office said the discussion centered around various pressing issues including hostages, Rafah, the overall conflict with Hamas, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Following his conversation with Biden, Netanyahu released a statement reiterating Israel’s stance on the Palestinian statehood issue.

“My positions can be summarized in the following two sentences,” Netanyahu wrote in a tweet, “Israel categorically rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions.”

The prime minister emphasized, “Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)