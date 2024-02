Two people were killed and four others were wounded – two of them critically – in a Friday shooting attack at the Re’em Junction bus stop in southern Israel.

The victims were transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod and the Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.

The terrorist was shot dead by an armed civilian.

Police say the attacker arrived at the bus stop in a car before opening fire.

A search of the area was underway to ensure no additional terrorists were present.

