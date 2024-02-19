GREAT IDEA: Rashida Tlaib Urges Michigan Democrats To Vote “Uncommitted” In Protest Of Joe Biden

In a move that underscores deep divisions within the Democratic Party over the U.S. response to the Israel-Gaza conflict, far-left nutjob Rep. Rashida Tlaib has called on Michigan Democrats to vote “uncommitted” in the state’s presidential primary election slated for late February.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, voiced her criticism through a video released on X by Listen to Michigan, a political campaign promoting the “uncommitted” vote in the February 27 primary. The campaign highlights the congresswoman’s condemnation of the Biden administration’s backing of Israel following its military actions in Gaza.

Addressing a crowd in Dearborn, home to a significant Arab American population, Tlaib emphasized the importance of opposing what she termed “genocide” through various means, including voting.

“It is also important to create a voting bloc, something that is a bullhorn to say, ‘Enough is enough,’” Tlaib said.“This is the way you can raise our voices. Don’t make us even more invisible. Right now, we feel completely neglected and just unseen by our government.”

The campaign, spearheaded by Tlaib’s sister Layla Elabed as its manager, resonates with many in Michigan. Speaking to Business Insider, Elabed framed the “uncommitted” vote as a strategy for demanding change and reclaiming political power. The movement has garnered support from over 30 elected officials in southeast Michigan, including Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and various city council members and state representatives.

A statement from Listen to Michigan’s earlier this month demanded that the Biden administration seek a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”We must hold our president unaccountable and ensure that we, the American taxpayers, are no longer forced to be accomplices in a genocide that is backed and funded by the United States government,” the statement declared.

As President Biden, at 81, faces mounting criticism over his handling of the Israel-Gaza situation and concerns about his age, Arab and Muslim Americans, particularly in pivotal swing states like Michigan, have initiated campaigns under the #AbandonBiden slogan, signaling a potentially significant shift in voter sentiment within the Democratic base.

