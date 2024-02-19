Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

H’YD: IDF Soldier Dies Of His Wounds, Increasing Death Toll To 236


IDF soldier Maoz Morel, H”yd, passed away on Monday after being injured in battle in Gaza a week ago.

He was evacuated to the hospital where the doctors fought for his life until Monday evening, when he passed away.

Morel, H’yd, was a resident of the Talmon yishuv in Binyamin.

The Binyamin Regional Council announced his death, adding: “Maoz, 22, was the son of Varda and Eitan and a brother to four siblings. He studied at the yeshivah high school in Dimona and afterward in the Avinaom Hesder yeshivah in Tapuach and from there he enlisted in the Paratroopers.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GREAT IDEA: Rashida Tlaib Urges Michigan Democrats To Vote “Uncommitted” In Protest Of Joe Biden

CHILLING FOOTAGE: IDF Uncovers Video Of Kidnapped Bibas Family Being Brought To Khan Younis On Oct. 7

DEBUNKED: Picture Purportedly Showing Yahye Sinwar In IDF Custody Unfortunately Isn’t Actually Him

TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE: Mentions Navalny Death, Makes It About Himself

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Troops In Face-To-Face Battle With Terrorist In Gaza Building

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network