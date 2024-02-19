H’YD: IDF Soldier Dies Of His Wounds, Increasing Death Toll To 236

IDF soldier Maoz Morel, H”yd, passed away on Monday after being injured in battle in Gaza a week ago.

He was evacuated to the hospital where the doctors fought for his life until Monday evening, when he passed away.

Morel, H’yd, was a resident of the Talmon yishuv in Binyamin.

The Binyamin Regional Council announced his death, adding: “Maoz, 22, was the son of Varda and Eitan and a brother to four siblings. He studied at the yeshivah high school in Dimona and afterward in the Avinaom Hesder yeshivah in Tapuach and from there he enlisted in the Paratroopers.”

