DEBUNKED: Picture Purportedly Showing Yahye Sinwar In IDF Custody Unfortunately Isn’t Actually Him

A photograph circulating on social media platforms that many believed to depict Hamas leader in Gaza Yahye Sinwar bound and blindfolded in his underwear, surrounded by IDF soldiers, is not actually the rat-faced terrorist leader, the IDF says.

According to Israeli security officials, the photograph is real but depicts a different individual undergoing interrogation.

The speculation over the photo comes amid discussions over Hamas’s leadership. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently suggested that there might be a shift in leadership within the organization, indicating a search for a successor to Sinwar in Gaza.

In response to Gallant’s remarks, Mohammad Nazal, a member of Hamas’ diplomatic bureau, told Al Jazeera that “Sinwar is still serving as Hamas leader, all leaders of the movement are appointed through elections.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)