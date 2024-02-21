France’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that it has confirmed that 45 hostages being held in Gaza have begun receiving necessary medications from their captors. This humanitarian aid was part of a broader agreement negotiated between Qatar and France, marking a significant step in addressing the urgent health needs of the captives – if it’s accurate, that is.

The delivery of the medications comes on the heels of Qatar’s similar announcement on Tuesday which also confirmed the successful negotiation and subsequent distribution. While the French foreign ministry spokesperson echoed Qatar’s statement, both parties have yet to provide concrete evidence confirming the medications’ delivery to the hostages.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his pivotal role in facilitating the medication delivery through Qatar. In a statement, the forum praised President Macron’s involvement and the humanitarian spirit he has shown throughout the process.

“France is a true friend to the families of the hostages, and we will not forget their support in this matter,” the forum said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)