The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the death of Maj. Eyal Shuminov, H’yd, 24, of Karmiel, a company commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

Shuminov was killed on Shabbos by an anti-tank missile during a battle in the Zeiton neighborhood of Gaza City.

His death increases the death toll of IDF soldiers killed in the ground war in Gaza to 238.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)