H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of 2 Soldiers, Raising Death Toll to 240

The IDF on Sunday morning announced the death of another IDF soldier killed in Gaza on Shabbos, raising the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 239.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Narya Belete, H’Yd, 21, of Shavei Shomron.

Belete, z’l, who served in the Givati Brigade, was killed in battle in southern Gaza.

The IDF also announced that an officer and two Givati soldiers were seriously injured in the same battle.

Around midday on Sunday, the IDF announced the death of another Givati soldier, Staff Sgt. Ido Eli Zrihen, H’yd 20, of Jerusalem, who was killed in the same battle. His death raises the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 240.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)