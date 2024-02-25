AGAIN: El Al Flight Forced To Divert After Passenger Becomes Violent Midair

An El Al flight heading from Tel Aviv to Moldova was diverted following a disturbance caused by a passenger who reportedly behaved violently towards another passenger – the second such incident in the past two weeks.

In a statement, El Al said “the flight crew dealt with the incident upon landing, and even invited the police to continue dealing with the violent passenger. The company views the incident seriously and is taking all the measures required according to the procedures and the law in coordination with the relevant enforcement authorities.”

This incident mirrors a similar occurrence about two weeks prior on an El Al flight from Prague to Tel Aviv, where security guards had to subdue a passenger attempting to force entry into the cockpit. The flight was consequently diverted to Greece.

El Al said at the time that new procedures were put into place to avoid similar attempted cockpit breaches on other flights.

