The IDF on Sunday announced the death of Sgt. First Class (res.) Michael Gal, H’yd, 29, of Jerusalem, of the Bislamach Brigade’s 450th Battalion.

Gal, z’l, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

His death raises the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 249 and the death toll of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 589.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)