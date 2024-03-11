Jewish MIT Students Sue University Over Failure To Address “Wildfire Of Antisemitism” On Campus

Jewish students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the university has failed to take meaningful action to address the “spreading wildfire of antisemitism” on campus. The lawsuit, filed by the StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice (SCLJ) and two MIT students, describes a hostile environment for Jewish students and faculty, with MIT turning a blind eye to “hateful antisemitic discrimination and harassment.”

The complaint alleges that MIT has failed to enforce policies to protect Jewish and Israeli students and faculty, and has thereby created a hostile environment for Jews. The lawsuit calls on MIT to implement “comprehensive, meaningful remedial measures,” including terminating administrators, professors, or other university employees or staff “responsible for the antisemitic abuse permeating the school.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Jewish professors have reported incidents where MIT students disrupted the academic environment and intimidated faculty, and that Jewish students have been physically prevented from attending classes by hostile groups of pro-Hamas and anti-Israel students.

The lawsuit comes as the House Committee on Education and the Workforce continues its investigations into MIT and other schools over allegations of antisemitism on campus. In a letter to MIT President Sally Kornbluth and MIT Corporation Chair Mark P. Gorenberg, the committee’s chair, Rep. Virginia Foxx, has asked the university to produce documents regarding “pervasive” antisemitism.

This is not the first time that MIT has faced criticism over its handling of antisemitism on campus. In December, Kornbluth and other university presidents were rebuked for failing to condemn outright calls for intifada, or the genocide of Jews, on their respective campuses.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)