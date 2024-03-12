IDF Targets 4,500 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon and Syria Amid Ongoing Gaza War

The IDF says that it has targeted approximately 4,500 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Syria since October 7, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region. According to IDF estimates, more than 300 Hezbollah operatives have been killed and another 750 wounded in Israeli strikes.

The targets include weapons depots, buildings used by Hezbollah for attacks, observation posts, command centers, rocket launching positions, and squads carrying out anti-tank missile attacks. Additionally, more than 450 sites belonging to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force, which is believed to be tasked with infiltrating into Israel, were also hit.

The IDF noted that some of the targets were struck in Syria, and that its “intense strikes” against Hezbollah are causing damage to the terror group’s air and ground capabilities, as well as its top command. The military is committed to continuing to operate in order to restore security and appreciates the resilience of residents in the north who have been displaced due to Hezbollah’s daily attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)