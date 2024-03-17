BIBI BLASTS BIDEN:”Your Memory Is So Short? You Lost Your Moral Compass” [Video]

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivered a sharply worded message aimed at US President Joe Biden at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning.

“Since the beginning of the war, we have been fighting on two fronts – the military front and the diplomatic front,” Netanyahu began.

“On the diplomatic front, we have so far managed to allow our forces to fight in an unprecedented manner for five full months. But it is no secret that the international pressures against us are increasing. There are those in the international community who are trying to stop the war now, before all its goals are achieved. They do this by making false accusations against the IDF, against the Israeli government and against the prime minister of Israel.”

“They do this by trying to bring about elections now, amid the war. And they do this because they know that elections now will stop the war, and paralyze the country for at least six months.”

“So let’s be clear: if we stop the war now, before all of its goals are achieved, it means that Israel lost the war, and we will not allow that. That is why we must not give in to these pressures, and we will not concede to them.”

“On the contrary, this simple truth only strengthens our determination to continue fighting against the pressure and continue the war until the end – until absolute victory. No amount of international pressure will stop us from realizing all the goals of the war: eliminating Hamas, releasing all our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

“To do this, we will also operate in Rafah. This is the only way to eliminate the rest of Hamas’s murderous battalions it’s the only way to apply the military pressure necessary to release all our hostages. To accomplish this, we approved the operational plans for a military operation in Rafah, including the advancement of steps to evacuate the civilian population from the battle zones. This is a necessary step towards military action.”

“Those who say that the operation in Rafah will not happen are the same ones who said that we won’t enter Gaza, that we won’t operate in Shifa [Hospital], that we won’t operate in Khan Younis and that we won’t resume fighting after the ceasefire.

“And that’s why I say again – we will operate in Rafah. It will take a few weeks, and it will happen.”

“And to our friends in the international community, I say: Is your memory so short? You forgot October 7th, the worst massacre committed against Jews since the Holocaust, so quickly? You’re ready to deny Israel the right to defend itself against the monsters of Hamas so quickly? Did you lose your moral conscience so quickly?”

