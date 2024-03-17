IDF Destroys 1.5-Mile Hamas Tunnel Network In Northern Gaza Strip

The IDF announced Sunday that it has destroyed a significant portion of one of the longest Hamas tunnel networks in the northern Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, combat engineers from the 162nd Division and the elite Yahalom unit demolished approximately 2.5 kilometers of the tunnel network.

The IDF says that the tunnels served as a vital connection between various Hamas battalions and brigades in northern and southern Gaza, allowing for the movement of personnel and supplies. The destruction of this network is seen as a significant blow to Hamas’s infrastructure and capabilities in the area.

