The IDF on Tuesday announced the death of an IDF commander who was killed in the battle in northern Gaza earlier in the day.

He was identified as Warrant Officer (res.) Sebastian Haion, H’YD, 51, from Rosh Ha’ayin. He served as a commander in the 401st Armored Brigade.

His death increases the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 251 and the number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 594.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)