Shin Bet: Murderous Terrorist Involved In Abduction Of 3 Teens Arrested At Shifa Hospital

The IDF and Shin Bet arrested Mahmoud Qawasmeh, a senior terrorist who played a key role in the abduction and murder of three teenagers in 2014, in the ongoing operation at Shifa Hospital, the Shin Bet announced Wednesday evening.

Qawasmeh is a senior Hamas official who was behind the planning and financing of the terror cell that abducted and murdered Eyal Yifrach, Gil-Ad Shaer, and Naftali Fraenkel in June 2014.

As part of the Shalit deal in 2011, Qawasmeh was released from Israeli prison, where he was serving a 20-year sentence for his involvement in the murder of 16 Israelis in a double suicide bombing in Be’er Sheva in 200. He was deported to the Gaza Strip, where he quickly resumed his terror activities on behalf of Hamas, including a number of shooting attacks in Yehudah and Shomron in recent years.

The joint statement from the IDF and Shin Bet said that “Qawasmeh was transferred to the Shin Bet for continued interrogation in Israel.”

