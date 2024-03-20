Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Releases Timely Kol Korei Ahead Of Taanis Esther

Agudath Israel of America, today, shared a Kol Korei from the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America:

(Free translation)

9 Adar II, 5784

It is a time of suffering for the Jewish people, may we be saved from it – and we can only rely on our Father in heaven. With this knowledge, we approach Hashem to pray for our lives: “For our lives we beg; for our nation we implore.”

The situation of our brethren around the world concerns us. Hatred of Jews and Judaism increases, may Heaven help us, especially in Eretz Yisroel – now plunged into war. In addition, the lives of the hostages are hanging by a thread, may Hashem have mercy upon them and redeem them from captivity.

The uniqueness of Taanis Esther as a day of prayer is well-known, as the Kav HaYashar writes, “Through prayer on this day, [we] awaken much Heavenly mercy.” This is a time that teaches us that those who trust in Hashem will suffer no shame or embarrassment.

Therefore, we ask our brethren to designate a specific time on Taanis Esther to listen to words of hisorerus – let us seek to improve ourselves – and to recite chapters of Tehillim (including chapter 22), and to pray for our brothers who are in pain and in captivity, and for the redemption of Moshiach’s arrival – for which we long every day.

In the merit of the prayer of multitudes, may the One who answered the prayers of Mordechai and Esther in Shushan heed our cries. May He have mercy upon us: fight our battles, avenge those who were killed, and repay in kind the enemies of the Jewish people, and purify our hearts to serve Him with truth. May Hashem send the righteous redeemer speedily in our days.

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)