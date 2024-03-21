TRAGEDY: Palestinian Ger Tzedek Killed After Being Suspected Of Being Terrorist

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a Palestinian Ger Tzedek, Dovid ben Avraham Avinu, was killed by a reserve soldier who suspected him of being a terrorist.

The incident occurred at a bus stop near the Elazar junction near Chevron. A reservist spotted a man who got out of a Palestinian taxi at a bus station who aroused his suspicions because it was near a Jewish area that Arabs did not usually frequent. Upon searching the bag, the soldier found a small kitchen knife which the niftar always carried with him for self-defense but never used, and opened fire at him, fatally wounding him. There were no indications that the niftar was trying to attack the soldier but sadly, due to the tense security situation, soldiers are constantly on edge.

He was later identified as Dovid ben Avraham Avinu, z’l, [Sameh Zaytoun], 63, a Palestinian who was megayeir at the Beis Din of HaRav Nissim Kareliz, z’tl of Bnei Brak. He was refused Israeli citizenship as apparently, the State Beis Din will not be megayeir Palestinians and he continued to live among Arabs who abused and ridiculed him.

The niftar’s grandfather saved 25 Jews from being murdered during the Chevron massacre in 1929 by hiding them in his home, which perhaps kindled the nitar’s interest in Yiddishkeit. He learned Torah at Machon Meir and with Rabbanim in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh. But because he never received Israeli citizenship or even received a permanent entry permit or work permit, he lived between two worlds.

After his giyur, he was arrested by the Palestinian Authority and suffered torture and beatings in prison, where he suffered for 58 days before being released. “They put me in the government building in Chevron with other people and the guards told everyone that I converted and that I’m a Jew,” he said after he was released. “The other prisoners constantly attacked me, strangled me, and beat me.” He was later moved to solitary confinement.

Muslim clerics demanded that he retract his decision to join the Jewish people but he refused. “I didn’t agree in any way,” he said. “I chose to be part of the Jewish people and I have no intention of changing my mind. I suffered a lot, they gave me bread as dry as a stone and a little potato that wouldn’t even satiate a mouse. They didn’t give me water. I fainted three times and then they brought me to the hospital.”

The IDF issued a statement following the incident, saying that an investigation has been launched into the incident by the Military Police and the reserve soldier who shot him is being questioned under warning.

