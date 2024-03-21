Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Announces Successful Operation In Shifa Hospital, Killing 140 Terrorists And Arresting 650 Others


In a statement released on Thursday, the IDF announced the results of its four-day operation in Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza. The operation, which was carefully planned over a month, resulted in the killing of around 140 terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as the arrest of around 650 additional terrorists. This is a significant increase from the previous estimates of 90 killed and 160-350 arrested.

According to the IDF, the operation was successful in splitting Hamas’ forces into two groups, with one large group surrendering en masse and the other continuing to resist. The continued fighting by this second group may prolong the operation for several additional days. The IDF estimates that there are an additional 50 Hamas fighters to subdue within the Shifa Complex, with 20 of them holding significant roles.

Senior officials from both Hamas and Islamic Jihad were among those captured, including Gaza City Intelligence Surveillance-Lookout Chief Husam Salame and Information Warfare Head Wasem Salame from Islamic Jihad, and Nablus Terror Head Amad Atzida, Hamdala Hassan Ali, and Mahmoud Kawasme from Hamas.

The IDF has also achieved operational control in Gaza, with unprecedented levels of intelligence, and is now ready to act anywhere and anytime, regardless of human shields. The operation also included the evacuation of around 6,000 civilians, with careful inspections to catch all terrorists.

