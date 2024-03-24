Hezbollah Fires 60 Katyusha Rockets After Israel Strikes Deep In Lebanon

The Hezbollah terror group fired dozens of rockets at Ramat HaGolan in northern Israel overnight Motzei Shabbos in retaliation for IDF strikes in the city of Baalbek, deep in Lebanese territory, earlier in the night.

The IDF said that the Iron Dome intercepted four rockets and the rest landed in open areas. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it fired 60 rockets at Israel in retaliation for the airstrikes in Baalbek. However, the IDF said that only 50 rockets crossed into Israel.

Immediately following the attack, the IDF carried out strikes in southern Lebanon against some of the rocket launchers used in the attack.

Israel struck deep in Lebanon late Motzei Shabbos, carrying out airstrikes in the Baalbek area. The IDF said that the strikes targeted a weapons manufacturing plant.

It was the IDF’s third attack on Baalbek, a Hezbollah stronghold about 60 miles from the Israeli-Lebanese border, since the war began.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)