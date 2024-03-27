Man Killed, Buildings Hit After Hezbollah Fires Rockets In Response To IDF’s Elimination Of Top Terrorist

The Hezbollah terror group on Wednesday morning fired a heavy rocket barrage of at least 30 rockets at Kiryat Shmona and nearby areas.

A construction worker in a carpentry workshop in Kiryat Shmona was killed after the building suffered a direct rocket hit. Rescue workers pulled his lifeless body from the burning building and began searching for other possible victims.

An Israeli man was injured by rocket shrapnel on a highway near Kiryat Shmona.

Police and firefighters handled several rocket impact sites in Kiryat Shmona. Other rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome over the city.

Several rockets hit homes and industrial buildings in the city. One rocket fell in a new construction project for student dormitories in the heart of the city, Ynet reported. Channel 12 News reported that a carpentry workshop in the industrial area of Kiryat Shmona suffered a direct hit.

Below is security camera footage of a rocket hitting a building:

Shortly after the attack, Hezbollah took responsibility for the barrage of rockets at Kiryat Shmona, stating that it was in response to the IDF’s strike in the Habbariyeh region in southern Lebanon overnight Tuesday, which killed at least seven people.

The IDF claimed responsibility for the strike on Wednesday morning, saying that “fighter jets struck a military building in the Habbariyeh area in southern Lebanon. A significant terrorist affiliated with the Jamaa al-Islamiya terror organization who advanced terror attacks against Israel was eliminated along with other terrorists who were in the building.”

According to Israeli media reports, the eliminated terrorists were operatives of the al-Fajr Forces – the military arm of the Jamaa al-Islamiya organization, headed by Sheikh Mohammed Takkoush. The head of the terror group directed various terror acts against Israel, including the firing of rockets. He was also planning an attack to avenge the assassination of senior Hamas official in Lebanon Saleh al-Arouri.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)