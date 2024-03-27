Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Khaled Mashal: “We Won’t Release The Captives Until Israel Withdraws From Gaza”


Khaled Mashal, the former political leader of Hamas, said on Wednesday that Hamas won’t release the Israeli hostages until it achieves all the war’s goals.

In a speech in Jordan, Mashal said that “the leadership of the terror organization is conducting a battle of negotiations that is no less fierce than the battle on the ground. We will win on the ground and in the negotiations battle.”

“In the talks, we are insisting on stopping the [IDF’s] assaults, withdrawing from Gaza, returning displaced [Gazans] to their homes, mainly in northern Gaza, and providing all the necessary aid.”

Mashal encouraged his fellow Muslims to join in the battle and let “their blood mix with the blood of Palestinians.”

