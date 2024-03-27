HaGaon HaRav Tzadka: “Even Bochurim Who Learn Part-Time Can’t Serve In The IDF”

Rosh Yeshivas Porat Yosef, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Tzadka, the leading Rosh Yeshivah of the Sefardi yeshivah world in Israel who said that yeshivah bochurim will not serve in the IDF even if they have to go to prison, reiterated his message on Tuesday and added to it.

A group of avreichim visited the Rosh HaYeshivah on Tuesday and HaRav Tzadka requested that they record him in order to send a clear message to the Shas MKs as the coalition struggles to formulate a new Chareidi draft law, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

HaRav Tzadka said: “We need to believe with emunah sheleimah that yeshivah bochurim who are oisek b’Torah are the ones who protect the IDF soldiers, protect those who were wounded and protect the hostages.”

“And even bochurim who aren’t oisek in Torah all day, are a little weak – it’s forbidden for us, chalilah, to take them to the army. Because they are still davening and learning and if they join the army, there are great nisyonos there that they won’t be able to withstand. And we’ll lose a tremendous koach for the protection of Am Yisrael, a tremendous koach for the protection of the soldiers.”

“The protection of soldiers is dependent only on yeshivah bochurim and even the weak bochurim – on what they do learn and are shomer in avoiding aveiros. It’s very very very difficult to be careful of issurim in the army.”

“If the army was like that of Dovid Hamelch, it would be different. But it’s clear to all that that’s not the situation. And therefore it’s a great responsibility to send bochurim to the army – even those who don’t learn all day. All the bochurim need to learn and daven and protect the soldiers.”

“And it’s clear be’emes and emunah that there are nissim and niflaos in the army only in the zechus of Bnei Torah.”

