Survey: Half Of US Muslims Support Hamas, Nearly A Third “Not Sure” If Burning Jews Alive Is Wrong

A recent Pew survey reveals that 49% of Muslims in America believe Hamas has “valid” reasons for attacking Israel, while 54% reject Israel’s right to defend itself. Only 45% of Muslims condemned the October 7 massacres, with 21% admitting they supported the attacks and 31% unsure if burning Jewish families alive was wrong.

These findings contrast sharply with the views of the general American public, where an overwhelming majority opposes Hamas and supports Israel’s right to defend itself. The survey also showed that 67% of Muslims in America have an unfavorable view of the “Israeli people,” while 37% admit to a favorable view of Hamas.

The results have sparked concern about the growing support for terrorism among Muslims in America, with many questioning the long-held narrative that Islam has no connection to terrorism. As Muslims and leftists riot in support of Hamas, and public figures praise the terrorist organization, it raises questions about the true extent of support for terrorism in the Muslim community.

The findings have been met with denial and accusations of “Islamophobia” from some quarters, including the Biden administration. However, the survey suggests a troubling reality that cannot be ignored.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)