OUTRAGEOUS: Parents Say Their Sons’ Lives In Gaza Are Endangered Due To Qatari Assets

Almost a hundred parents of IDF commando soldiers in the Egoz Unit wrote an angry letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Hertzi HaLevi stating that their sons’ lives are being endangered due to orders not to harm buildings in Gaza donated by Qatar.

‘We are a group of parents of commandos of the Egoz unit…who since October 7th, have been risking their lives in battles against a barbaric and murderous enemy,” the letter stated.

“More than once or twice we’ve been privy to extremely serious situations in which it seems that the lives of our soldier sons are not a priority – as is evident in an order to clear out a Hamas ‘hospital’ (!) while risking their lives as well as is evident in battles in alleys before they were bombed and in high-rise buildings that can be cleared out by setting them on fire or artillery, as well as other incidents.”

“Furthermore, we learned that Qatari-owned buildings receive immunity and there are instructions to minimize damage and our sons are forced to carry out surgical strikes instead of aggressive crushing, at the expense of their personal safety. Just last Friday, Sergeant-Major Alon Kudriashov, H’yd was killed and soldiers from the unit were injured. Today, Sgt. First Class Sivan Weil, H’yd, died of his wounds. We fear that this incident is the result of tying their hands from burning the houses, which would reduce the risk to their lives. ”

“Can you testify that the lives of our sons are more important to you than public relations with the United States and the world? We demanded answers from the brigade commander but we didn’t get any, and we understand that this isn’t his decision but is the policy of the cabinet and the senior command.”

“The lives of our sons are more precious than the lives of the enemy population or other interests. We demand of you: we entrust to you the most precious thing to us, protect the lives of our soldiers sons! The consequences of the terrible failure of the October 7th massacre must not continue into the conduct of the war – on the backs of our fighting sons.”

Following the report, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote a letter to Netanyahu demanding that he summon Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for an investigation regarding the needless endangerment of soldiers’ lives in Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)