Rabbi Yosef Klyne shares the deep impact of his brother in law, Rabbi Mendel Landa obm, who was niftar just a few days ago. At the young age of 32, Rabbi Landa’s heroic and genuine nature left a gaping void in the lives of thousands, particularly his dear family and young children. Please open your hearts to ease their unimaginable pain. CLICK TO DONATE – https://raisethon.com/landa/ywna