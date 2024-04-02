Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: Now Is Not The Time For “Million Man March”


HaRav Moshe Berezovsky, the son of the Slonimer Rebbe, recently met with the Slabodka Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch to discuss the recent IDF draft ruling..

During their discussion, Rav Berezovsky urged Rav Hirsch to organize a large-scale protest akin to the “March of the Million” held over two decades ago. However, the Slabodka Rosh Yeshiva, as reported by Kol Hai Radio, promptly dismissed the idea, citing concerns that such actions could exacerbate tensions and potentially trigger elections, a scenario the Chareidi parties wish to avoid presently.

HaRav Hirsch emphasized that now is not the opportune moment for such demonstrations, stressing the importance of exhausting all avenues for passing a Draft Law by consensus before considering any drastic measures that could jeopardize the coalition.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



