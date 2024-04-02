Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MAJOR BLUNDER: IDF Helicopter Fires At Israeli Troops After Pilot Presses Wrong Button


A shocking incident occurred in the Gaza Strip on Monday when a high-ranking Israeli Air Force officer accidentally fired from an Apache helicopter, narrowly missing IDF soldiers. The officer, identified as Colonel “Y”, commander of the Ramon Air Force Base, was on a mission to provide aerial protection for the soldiers when he pressed the wrong button in the cockpit.

The resulting fire landed dangerously close to the soldiers, posing a high threat to their lives. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Israeli Air Force officials expressed shock at the incident, given the officer’s years of experience. An investigation is currently underway.

This incident comes on the heels of another recent helicopter incident, where a crew sustained slight injuries after colliding with a pillar at the Navatim air base.

The IDF has issued a statement assuring that the incident is being investigated and the soldiers continued their mission without injury.

