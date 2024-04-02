RULES FOR THEE, NOT FOR ME: Biden Says He Is “Outraged” At Israel, But US Army Did Worse In Afghanistan

The White House on Tuesday evening released a statement from President Joe Biden in which he declared himself “outraged” and “heartbroken” by the deaths of seven humanitarian aid workers in a mistaken Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

He demanded that Israel’s investigation into the airstrike be “swift, it must bring accountability, and its finding must be made public.” He continued, saying that “This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed. This is a major reason why distributing aid in Gaza has been so difficult – because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians.”

“Israel has not done enough to protect civilians,” the statement continues. “The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas… in order to avoid civilian casualties.”

Firstly, “deconflict their military operations”? As in, surrender to Hamas? Unilaterally stop fighting Hamas as it continues to promise that it will carry out the Oct. 7 massacre again – and worse – if it gets the chance?

Secondly, while Biden is “outraged” at Israel’s mistaken strike, he wasn’t outraged at all when in 2022, under his watch, a U.S. military drone strike in Afghanistan killed an aid worker and 9 other people, 7 children. Not only did Biden not acknowledge what had happened, the Pentagon at the time even called it a “righteous strike.”

And after that, Biden dragged his feet on evacuating other workers who aided the U.S. in Afghanistan, resulting in many deaths at the hands of the Taliban, who swiftly retook the country following the president’s bungled withdrawal from the country.

If Biden had any shame, he would retract his statement. But it’s unlikely he has any shame, or even any understanding of what he just said, considering that he is at a stage in which he can barely remember his own name.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)