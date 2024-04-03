Former VP Mike Pence: “Israel Has No Choice But To Invade Rafah”

In a stark contrast to recent calls for a cease-fire from Democrats and isolationist foreign policy positions from some Republicans, former Vice President Mike Pence has stated that Israel should invade the city of Rafah in Gaza to eliminate Hamas’ last stronghold. Speaking at the Hudson Institute’s annual Hertog Forum, Pence emphasized that Israel must achieve its military goals and ensure the safety of its citizens.

“Whatever position the current administration or voices in my own party take, here’s the reality: Israel has no choice but to invade Rafah and to hunt down and destroy Hamas once and for all,” Pence said. “The war should end when Israel’s military goals are achieved and every hostage is home and not a moment sooner. And I believe the American people will stand with Israel in that fight.”

“Instead of demanding arbitrary limitations on Israel’s military response, I believe our president should make it clear that Iran will pay a steep price as well, a steep price if it continues to attempt to escalate the violence through its proxies in Gaza, in Yemen, in Lebanon, and in Syria,” he continued. “I welcome reports… that Israel struck an arms depot run by Hezbollah, on the outskirts of Damascus. And let me be clear, America should fully support Israel’s effort to secure her northern border from Hezbollah.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)