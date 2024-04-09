Report: Israel Will Strike Iranian Nuclear Facilities If Attacked

Israel is prepared to launch devastating strikes against Iranian nuclear development sites if Tehran carries out a direct strike against the Jewish state, Elaph News reported.

According to the report, which quotes an anonymous Western security source, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out training exercises in recent days simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran has threatened to attack Israel directly for the assassination of Quds Force commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus last week.

However, CNN reported on Monday that Tehran is unlikely to attack Israel directly and has instead directed its proxies to carry out a large-scale attack, likely scheduled for this week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)