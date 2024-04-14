Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF: Iranian Missiles, Drones Had 60 Tons Of Explosives On Them


In a press conference, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed that Iran launched an 350 missiles and drones carrying 60 tons of explosives at Israel in last night’s attack.

Despite the large-scale attack, the IDF successfully thwarted Iran’s plan, with only a few missiles entering Israeli territory and causing minor damage to infrastructure at the Nevatim airforce base.

“We are still in the midst of a significant operational day, after thwarting the Iranian attack,” Hagari said. “In the last few hours, we held assessments and approved plans for defense and attack.”

Hagari assured the public that the Home Front Command guidelines will remain in effect, but the army will ease restrictions wherever possible.

“Iran’s plan failed,” he declared.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

2 WEEKS AFTER HALTING FUNDS TO YESHIVOS: Israel Spends NIS 4-5 Billion In One Night

WATCH IT: IDF Releases Footage Of Fighter Jets Shooting Down Iranian Missiles, Drones

COWARD? Netanyahu Calls Off Massive Strike On Iran After Conversation With Joe Biden

Former Amb. Friedman: “Iran Attacked 3rd Holiest Site In Islam, Israel Saved It” [VIDEO]

Biden To Bibi: “US Will Oppose Israeli Counterattack On Iran”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network