IDF: Iranian Missiles, Drones Had 60 Tons Of Explosives On Them

In a press conference, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed that Iran launched an 350 missiles and drones carrying 60 tons of explosives at Israel in last night’s attack.

Despite the large-scale attack, the IDF successfully thwarted Iran’s plan, with only a few missiles entering Israeli territory and causing minor damage to infrastructure at the Nevatim airforce base.

“We are still in the midst of a significant operational day, after thwarting the Iranian attack,” Hagari said. “In the last few hours, we held assessments and approved plans for defense and attack.”

Hagari assured the public that the Home Front Command guidelines will remain in effect, but the army will ease restrictions wherever possible.

“Iran’s plan failed,” he declared.

