Saudi Official: Iran “Engineered A War In Gaza” To Prevent Israel-Saudi Normalization


A senior unnamed official from the Saudi royal family has made a statement to the Kan public broadcaster, saying that “any suspicious object” fired over Saudi Arabia is shot down – hinting that the kingdom played a role in knocking down Iran’s missiles and suicide drones fired at Israel last night.

The official also criticized Iran for its role in the Gaza conflict, stating that Tehran has “engineered a war in Gaza” to undermine the progress being made in normalizing relations between Israel and Arab states.

“Iran is a country that sponsors terrorism, and it should have been stopped a long time ago,” Kan further quoted the Saudi official as saying.

