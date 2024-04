Tragedy struck the Williamsburg Jewish community on Tuesday, as word spread of the tragic Petira of a young girl.

Yita Wertzberger A”H, 10-years-old, was struck by a vehicle on Wallabout Street and Wythe Avenue on Tuesday.

Williamsburg Hatzolah Paramedics rushed the child to Brooklyn Hospital in critical condition, where she was sadly pronounced deceased.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)