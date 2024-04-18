Report: Netanyahu Shelved Pre-Approved Iran Strike Plans After Call With Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu iced pre-approved plans for retaliation against Iran’s recent missile attack following a phone call with US President Joe Biden, according to a report by Kan public broadcaster.

The report reveals that the Israeli cabinet had already greenlit a range of potential responses to the Iranian attack, which were set to be carried out immediately after the incident. However, Netanyahu’s conversation with Biden appears to have led to a change of heart, with a senior source saying, “The response won’t be what was planned any longer, diplomatic sensitivities won out… There will be a response, but it seems it will be different from what was planned.”

The comments suggest a weaker response than initially intended, according to Kan. Western diplomats, speaking anonymously, confirmed to Kan that Israel is still expected to respond, but the nature of the response remains unclear.

Meanwhile, there are divisions within the Israeli leadership and military brass on how to proceed. While most support a robust response, Shas leader Aryeh Deri has publicly spoken out against escalating the situation.

Brig. Gen. Doron Gavish, former commander of Israel’s air defense, has said that the air force is preparing for potential future attacks from Iran, which has threatened immediate retaliation if Israel responds. Gavish, now serving in reserves, said the air force is reviewing its successful defense against Iran’s missile attack and making adjustments for potential additional fighting.

“We are preparing ourselves for the next time, debriefing the mission and seeing how we could prepare ourselves for the next attack,” Gavish said from a military base in southern Israel.

